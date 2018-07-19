Minnesota inmate accused in guard’s death has violent past

State Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy confirms the death of Joseph Gomm at the Department of Corrections, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. A corrections officer has died after he was assaulted by an inmate at the Stillwater state prison, prompting a lockdown at Minnesota’s prison system. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP) Richard Tsong-Taatarii AP