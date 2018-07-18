Teen was swimming in Laguna Beach. Boulder fell on him, severing his arm, police say

A 15-year-old boy was walking and swimming in Laguna Beach, California, on Wednesday afternoon when disaster struck, according to police and fire officials.
As the boy walked along a rocky oceanside area of Emerald Bay, a “boulder the size of a cooler” tumbled on him, fire officials told KABC.
Rescue crews got to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. to help the boy, whose arm was severed by the boulder and whose leg was also trapped, according to police.
A spokesman for the Laguna Beach Police Department described the injuries to the boy’s arm and leg as serious. Authorities told KABC that the rock partially amputated the teenager’s right arm.
By 4:15 p.m., the trapped boy had been removed from the rocks and was being flown to a nearby trauma center, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Airbags were used to free him from the rocks, fire officials told KABC.
The rocky, cliff-side area where the teen was stuck is about 100 feet away from the shore, Patch reports.
Photos from the scene posted by Laguna Beach police show lifeguard trucks, a helicopter and rescuers scrambling to help the boy along a rocky area that juts out from the sandy beach.
The boy is being treated at the University of California Irvine Hospital, officials said.
