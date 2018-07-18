A man speeding down I-980 through Oakland was pulled over by a California Highway Patrol officer for going 99 mph in a 65-mph zone and tried saying the speedometer was reading the temperature, the highway patrol says.
Officer clocks California driver at 99 in a 65. That’s just the temperature, driver says

Well, it was worth a try.

A driver was speeding down I-980 in Oakland, California, when an officer pulled his vehicle over for going 99 mph — well over the 65-mph speed limit on the stretch of roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“I wasn’t driving that fast,” the man told the officer, according to the highway patrol.

The officer’s speedometer disagreed: It indicated the man was going 99 mph, as the photo posted by the CHP shows.

That’s when the driver tried a different tactic.

“The display must be the current temperature,” he ventured, according to highway patrol.

What came next was a few seconds of “awkward silence,” the officer said. But then the driver gave in and signed his citation.

The California Highway Patrol’s Oakland Area Office shared the story on Twitter on Tuesday.

The high temperature that day in Oakland? A balmy 81 degree Fahrenheit, according to AccuWeather.

