Official: Escaped jaguar bit through steel cable barrier

REMOVES NUMBER OF FOXES ATTACKED - A sign at the jaguar Jungle exhibit is seen at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Monday, July 16, 2018. The death of a wounded fox brings to nine the number of animals that have died as the result of the weekend escape of a jaguar from its enclosure at the zoo in New Orleans. Audubon Zoo officials say on the zoo’s website that Rusty, one of the foxes attacked by the big cat, died Monday. Gerald Herbert AP Photo