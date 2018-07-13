Didn’t get to Build-A-Bear? Chuck E. Cheese’s swoops in with its own Pay Your Age day

Were you or your children among the thousands of disappointed parents and kids left standing in a line wrapped around a Build-A-Bear store Thursday with nothing — or just a voucher — to show for it?
Well, another kids’ favorite is hoping to capitalize on the hype that fizzled Thursday at the first-ever Pay Your Age day at the famed teddy bear store.
Mr. Chuck E. Cheese will try to make one company’s botched event his own success.
Chuck E. Cheese’s announced late Thursday that the pizza and arcade chain will host kids for 30 minutes of “all you can play” games on Friday, July 13, for the same deal they might have missed out on Thursday at Build-A-Bear: pay the kid’s age.
The deal is only being offered at locations where Chuck E Cheese’s Play Pass is available.
On Thursday, thousands of people lined up at Build-A-Bear locations across the country to redeem an offer that allowed anyone, young or old, to walk into the store and buy a make-your-own stuffed animal for the price that corresponds to the customer’s age, with a maximum price of $29.
Many people left frustrated and complained on social media after demand overwhelmed locations across the country, and the event had to be scrapped.
Build-A-Bear offered vouchers to customers who were in line at the time the promotion was cut off.
