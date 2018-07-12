Girl put Mr. Clean in 4-year-old stepbrother’s water to ‘get rid of him,’ Kentucky deputies say

An Oak Grove, Kentucky, mother found some alarming information while going through her 12-year-old daughter’s Skype messages, News Channel 5 reported.

The girl was reportedly talking to a man in Texas about plans to poison her 4-year-old stepbrother with Mr. Clean to “get rid of him,” WSMV said. And it wasn’t a coincidence that the boy had recently fallen ill, according to authorities.

Last week, the mother called police and confronted the girl after finding the messages, FOX 17 reported. That’s when her daughter admitted to her mother and officers to trying to poison her stepbrother, according to Christian County deputies, News Channel 5 reported.

Police say the girl, who hasn’t been identified because of her age, put Mr. Clean in the boy’s water and made him drink it, WSMV reported.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The girl believed her mother loved her stepbrother more, police say, and said he was getting on her nerves, FOX 17 reported.

The boy is alive but might have suffered internal injuries from the poisoning, deputies said, the news station reported.

The girl has been charged with attempted murder and was taken to a facility to be evaluated, according to WSMV.