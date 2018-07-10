Girl is serving a life sentence, judge says after punishing rapist who impregnated her

A North Carolina man was sentenced to consecutive life sentences Monday after pleading guilty to raping and impregnating a girl, starnewsonline.com reported.

The judge who sentenced John Edward Ward followed the prosecutor's recommendation that the 50-year-old Supply resident serve two consecutive life sentences for his crimes, according to WWAY-TV3.com.

"The victim is already serving her own life sentence,” Judge J. Stanley Carmical said according to news release from the Brunswick County District Attorney's office, WECT.com reported.

Ward pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, statutory rape of a child by an adult, first-degree sexual offense, and sexual offense with a child, three counts of indecent liberties with a child and being a habitual felon, per starnewsonline.com.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The victim was 9 years old when multiple sexual assaults occurred, between 2015 and 2016, according to WECT.com.

The girl became pregnant during one of the assaults, according to Assistant District Attorney Glenn Emery, who said DNA evidence confirmed that Ward was the father of the baby, WWAY-TV3.com reported.