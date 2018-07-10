Grandma drives herself to the hospital after grandson stabs her and takes $23, NY police say

A severely bleeding grandmother was able to drive herself to the hospital after her grandson stabbed her and left her for dead in her home Sunday, Albion, New York, police say.
The alleged attacker, 17-year-old Brandon Foster, is charged with attempted murder, WROC reported.
Police say it was just before midnight Sunday when Foster climbed atop a chair and forced open a window at the back of his grandmother's home in Albion, according to WIVB.
As his grandmother slept, police say, he stabbed her with knife, and when she tried to fight back, he began choking her, the station reported.
The grandmother was able to break free and get away, after which Foster took the woman's cellphone and $23 in cash, jumped out a window and ran away, police said, according to WHAM.
The grandmother, who was "bleeding profusely," was able to drive herself to a hospital before being flown to different hospital, according to WIVB.
Four law enforcement agencies started a manhunt around Albion to locate Foster, complete with bloodhounds and K9 officers, the Buffalo News reported. He had no fixed address and sometimes slept with friends on the streets, police told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.
Police searched through the night until he was found hiding in some bushes near a Burger King at around 6 a.m., according to the paper.
Foster was arrested and taken to the Orleans County Jail, where he faces charges of attempted murder, burglary, assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, and petit larceny, WHAM reported.
The grandmother was in serious but stable condition at Erie County Medical Center, according to WROC.
Orleans County Undersheriff Christopher Bourke told the Democrat and Chronicle that Foster might have been angry at his grandmother about a previous fight, or might have just wanted to steal money. Bourke told the paper Foster's grandmother had accused him of stealing from her in the past, and also said there are "some mental-health issues that play into it as well."
