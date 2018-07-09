Judge denies US claim on 2 of 3 California immigration laws

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2016, file photo, the dome of the state Capitol glows in the early evening in Sacramento, Calif. A federal judge has dismissed the federal government's claim that U.S. law trumps two California laws intended to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally. The ruling by U.S. District Judge John Mendez follows his ruling last week that found California was within its rights to pass two of the three sanctuary laws. Mendez ruled Monday, July 9, 2018, that the federal government could proceed with its attempt to block part of a third California sanctuary law. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo