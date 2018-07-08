With ring found in ashes of burned home, man proposes again

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department resident Ishu Rao on one knee, places this wife's wedding ring on her finger, next to the charred remains of their home in Goleta, Calif., Sunday, July 8, 2018. The California couple who lost their home in a wildfire made a new happy memory amid the ashes when they found what was left of Laura Rao's wedding ring. Ishu and Laura Rao returned to the rubble of their home of three years on Sunday, to look for her Tiffany ring. They searched with the help of some firefighters in the area and Ishu Rao made the find, prompting him to get down on one knee and again propose to his bride. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP Mike Eliason