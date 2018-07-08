California, long a holdout, adopts mass immigration trials

FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a Guatemalan father and son, who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, are apprehended by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in San Diego. California will introduce group trials on Monday, July 9, for people charged with entering the country illegally. Federal prosecutors in Arizona, Texas and New Mexico have long embraced these hearings, which critics call assembly-line justice. California was a lone holdout and the Justice Department didn't seriously challenge its position until the arrival of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo