Judge rejects government bid to reopen activist rancher case

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018 file photo, Cliven Bundy walks out of federal court with his wife Carol in Las Vegas. A lawyer for the Nevada rancher and states' rights activist is hailing as "the final nail in the coffin" a judge's decision not to let federal prosecutors reopen the criminal case stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with government agents. Attorney Bret Whipple on Friday, July 6, 2018 characterized his 72-year-old client as relieved following Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro's ruling this week that prosecutors' "flagrant misconduct' irreparably tainted the case. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File K.M. Cannon