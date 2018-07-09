Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee

President Donald Trump on Monday evening announced Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, 53, is a longtime fixture of the Republican legal establishment. He's a Yale-educated appellate court judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals District of Columbia Circuit and clerked for retiring Justice Kennedy. He is probably best known for his ties to President George W. Bush.

Kavanaugh also was key member of independent counsel Kenneth Starr's team that produced the report that served as the basis for President Bill Clinton's impeachment.

But he's attracting the most attention for his view that presidents shouldn't be bothered with legal inquiries. In a 2009 article in The Minnesota Law Review, Kavanaugh wrote that presidents are under such extraordinary pressure they "should be excused from some of the burdens of ordinary citizenship while serving in office."

Congress, he wrote, should pass a law that would temporarily protect the president from both civil suits and criminal prosecution. Clinton, for example, "could have focused on Osama bin Laden without being distracted by the Paula Jones sexual harassment case and its criminal investigation offshoots," Kavanaugh wrote.

"If the President does something dastardly, the impeachment process is available," Kavanaugh wrote.

That kind of thinking could prove helpful to Trump, who has been dogged by accusations of sexual harassment, as well as possible obstruction of justice in the Russia probe now being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Kavanaugh's biography includes his times in two Boston Marathons, his coaching experience for his two daughters' basketball teams and his regular participation in services at a Catholic church in Washington.

Kavanaugh is Trump's second high court pick after Justice Neil Gorsuch. Kavanaugh and Gorsuch served as law clerks to Kennedy at the same time early in their legal careers.

Kennedy, 81, announced his retirement, effective July 31, last month. A Ronald Reagan nominee, Kennedy joined the high court in February 1988.