Violent confrontation between pit bull and beagle takes a deadly turn at PetSmart

A beagle lost its life this week after a violent confrontation with a pit bull at a PetSmart in Saginaw Township, Michigan.
It happened right before 2 p.m. on Tuesday as a woman walked into the store with her beagle at the same time a woman with her pit bull was walking out, according to MLive. The pit bull reportedly had just been groomed in the store.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald F. Pussehl Jr. told MLive the pit bull attacked the beagle. Both dogs were on leashes at the time.
According to WNEM in Bay City, Michigan, the pit bull owner suffered bite wounds to her hand when she tried to break the dogs apart. The beagle's owner was uninjured, the TV station reported.
The beagle's owner took her wounded dog to the veterinary clinic inside the PetSmart. But the dog's wounds were too severe, and the beagle was euthanized, Pussehl told MLive.
The police chief told local media that Saginaw County Animal Control at the scene verified that the pit bull was properly licensed and current with its vaccinations.
Animal control issued the pit bull owner a citation for violating a local vicious dog ordinance, Pussehl told local media.
He told WNEM that a groomer at the store described how the pit bull had "old fighting injuries" around its face.
