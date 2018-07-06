Indiana GOP leaders call on AG to resign amid groping claims

This Aug. 9, 2017 photo shows Curtis Hill, Indiana Attorney General, during an event in Indianapolis. Indiana's Democratic Party chairman is urging Hill to resign after he was investigated because four women accused him of inappropriate touching. Chairman John Zody said the allegations against Hill are "beyond troubling and wildly inappropriate." Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer says the GOP has "zero tolerance for sexual harassment," but stopped short of calling for Hill's resignation. Hill's office did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, July 2, 2018.

