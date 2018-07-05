Judge orders release of another Brazilian boy to his mom

Sirley Silveira Paixao, right, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum, hugs her Chicago based attorney Britt Miller, after a hearing where a federal judge ordered the release of her 10-year-old son Diego from immigration detention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago. The 30-year-old Silveira Paixao arrived in this country with her son on May 22 and was separated from him shortly after. Annie Rice AP Photo