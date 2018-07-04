Person climbs Statue of Liberty, island evacuated

A person was seen climbing the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day.
Liberty Island, where the statue stands, was evacuated, according to multiple reports.
The person climbed to the pedestal of the statue and sat down or leaned against the folds of the statue's robes, live CBS video showed. CBS identified the person as a woman.
"They're kicking everybody out," people on the video can be heard saying.
An NYPD helicopter was on the scene, according to PIX11 live video.
Workers on ladders were trying to reach the person at the statue's base, multiple live videos showed.
Earlier on Wednesday, the "Rise and Resist" protest group dropped a banner that read "Abolish ICE" from the base of the statue, according to ABC7.
The protest was against Trump administration's immigration policy, the group said in a news release.
This breaking story will be updated.
