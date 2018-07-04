Hot Shot crews from Mendocino use backfires to help contain the County Fire along Highway 129 near Lake Berryessa in Yolo County, California, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
California wildfire grows, but so does control over flames

The Associated Press

July 04, 2018 11:44 AM

GUINDA, Calif.

Crews are making progress against a Northern California wildfire that threatens hundreds of buildings but say wind and dry vegetation could still fuel the blaze.

California officials said the fire in rural counties northwest of Sacramento was 25 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. That's up from 15 percent the previous day.

It has burned through 129 square miles (334 square kilometers) after igniting Saturday. Some areas have been under evacuation orders for days.

It's among the massive wildfires burning in the Western United States and putting some Fourth of July plans on hold.

