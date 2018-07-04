Attorneys: Parents in fragile state for asylum interviews

FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who have been separated from their children at the border are in fragile state of mind as they go into high-stakes initial screening interview for asylum. A network of volunteer lawyers has counseled about 210 separated parents at Port Isabel Detention Facility, including about 150 who have already done initial interviews. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo