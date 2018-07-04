Book remembers devastating 1973 fire at gay New Orleans bar

File - In this June 25, 1973 file photo, the inside of the UpStairs bar is seen following a flash fire that left 29 dead and 15 injured. Most of the victims were found near the windows in the background. The bar is located in the New Orleans French Quarter. A new book details the 1973 deadly fire at the gay bar that killed 32 patrons. Robert Fieseler's book is called "Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation." Jack Thornell, File AP Photo