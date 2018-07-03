This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and attacked nine people with a knife, authorities said. (Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP)
Family friend says slain birthday girl was 'mother's shadow'

By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press

July 03, 2018 09:29 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Little Ruya Kadir (ROO-ya Kuh-DEER) had sparkling eyes, a few basic belongings and not much else when she arrived in Boise, Idaho more than two years ago.

But at just six months old, she had the most important thing: A mother who loved her so fiercely that she left behind her violent homeland, her husband and everything she knew so Ruya would have a safe place to grow.

Ruya was at her third birthday party — complete with a pink doll-shaped cake and a Disney princess banner — Saturday evening when a man armed with a large knife attacked. Ruya and five other refugee children were badly injured, along with the three adults who tried to protect them.

Ruya died of her injures Monday at a Salt Lake City hospital.

