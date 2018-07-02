Man allegedly threatened to chop up Rand Paul and his family with an ax

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to chop up Sen. Rand Paul and his family with an ax, according to media reports.
Paul told the Rotary Club Grayson County on Monday that he has become increasingly concerned for the safety of his family, according to WBKO.
He also mentioned a recent threat he received, the Courier-Journal reported.
"Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an ax," Paul said. "It's just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this."
Paul took to Twitter Monday to thank the Capitol Police for arresting the man.
It's not Paul's first run-in with someone angry with him. In November, Rene Albert Boucher allegedly attacked Paul outside of his Bowling Green home. Paul had six broken ribs and small cuts to his nose and mouth.
Boucher pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and received 30 days in jail and a $10,000 fine for his attack, but federal prosecutors are appealing the sentence. Prosecutor Bradley Shephard has asked for a 21-month sentence.
