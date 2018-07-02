Can an unemployed Toys R Us mascot save real giraffes? A Texas zoo wants to find out

Geoffrey the Giraffe, former mascot of the now-defunct Toys R Us chain, may not be between jobs for long if a Texas zoo has its way.
The San Antonio Zoo hopes to sign the mascot up to a new gig promoting giraffe conservation efforts now that Toys R Us has closed its doors, reported KENS.
“We think Geoffrey can live through inspiring generations of zoo-goers to care for giraffes and learn about the challenges they are facing in the wild,” Tim Morrow, CEO and executive director of San Antonio Zoological Society, said in a statement.
The zoo has established a GoFundMe drive, titled “Help San Antonio Zoo Save Geoffrey,” to bring attention to the effort to persuade Toys R Us to donate rights to its mascot to the zoo.
Proceeds from the fundraising drive will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, a non-profit organization focusing on saving wild giraffes, according to the GoFundMe page.
“San Antonio Zoo is passionate about securing a future for wildlife and would like to secure a future for Geoffrey so that he can be a symbol for giraffe conservation,” says the page.
The zoo had raised $665 of its $100,000 goal, representing the estimated 100,000 giraffes left in the wild, by mid-day Monday.
Geoffrey had been the mascot for Toys R Us since 1969, succeeding Dr. G Raffe in the position, according to Behind The Thrills.
Toys R Us, which opened 70 years ago, filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and in March announced it was going out of business and closing all its U.S. stores, reported Time.
The last stores in the United States closed Friday, according to CNBC.
Comments