Tearful reunion for mom, daughter separated at border

Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, left, hugs her daughter Janne after being reunited at Miami International Airport, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Miami. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, fleeing violence in Guatemala. Her husband crossed two weeks later with their 7-year-old daughter Janne. All were caught by the Border Patrol, and were separated. Her daughter was released Sunday from a child welfare agency in Michigan. Lynne Sladky AP Photo