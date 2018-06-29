Woman bites off man’s ear in fight over Chinese food order, Michigan cops say

Ears weren’t on the menu, but that didn’t stop this customer.

Upset about her order at a Chinese food restaurant in Mount Clemens, Michigan, a customer tossed her food on the ground Thursday and started arguing with the owners, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Then the fight turned physical — and ended with the customer biting into the male owner’s ear and detaching part of it, WXYZ reports.

The disgruntled diner — Jade Anderson, 24 — was arrested Thursday just before 10 p.m. at the restaurant, WWJ reports. Her assault left the female owner of the restaurant with an injury to her forehead as well, deputies said.

Anderson faces two charges of assault, one of which is a felony count, the Detroit News reports. She was arraigned on Friday. Anderson is being held at the Macomb County Jail, according to jail records.

The argument began when the woman walked in and started griping to the husband and wife owners of China 1 Restaurant about her food, according to deputies. The owners’ son acted as a translator during the spat, the Detroit News reports.

Though the fight initially only involved the wife, her son and Anderson, the husband intervened after Anderson began roughing up his wife, WXYZ reports. And then, as they were shoving her out of the restaurant, she chomped down on the male owner’s ear, according to deputies.

Multiple 911 calls reporting the brawl captured just how loud and violent it was — and one of those calls was made by the son himself.

“There’s a violent woman over here hitting my mom,” the son told a 911 dispatcher in the call, which was obtained by the Detroit News. “She also hit me.”

Screams can be heard in the background of the call.

“Now she’s tossed the food all over the floor,” the son told a dispatcher. “She started hitting my mom … she punched me in the face.”

The son also told the dispatcher the woman was trying to get away. During the call, Anderson and the son seem to argue over who started the fight.

About three minutes into the son’s call, police arrived.

Another man called 911 to report the fight, saying he was driving and saw a woman pushed out the door of the business, per recordings obtained by the Detroit News. He described a man standing in the door.

“Looks like there’s still a couple of people inside the restaurant,” the man told a dispatcher. “They’re pushing and punching each other right now.”

A third person called as she watched the fight from across the street. That caller said the struggle involved three people — two women and a young boy, according to the call recordings. Then a man joined the melee, the caller said.

The male victim with the ear injury was hospitalized, WWJ reports. His wife got medical care at the crime scene.

Deputies learned that Anderson’s small child had been home alone during the incident, WWJ reports. A “responsible adult” is now caring for the child, deputies said.

When WXYZ went to the restaurant Friday, reporters found a sign on the door reading: “We are not opening today because of some reasons.”

Anderson’s bond is set at $20,000, WWJ reports.