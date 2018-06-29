Do you have Comcast? There's a massive service outage across the country

Social media users are reporting a coast-to-coast Comcast and Xfinity service outage.
Comcast, which is the parent company of CNBC, reported through the outlet's Twitter account that there is a "nationwide outage impacting some of our internet, video and voice customers."
Employees at Comcast in Centre County, Pennsylvania said there was nothing they could do for cable customers until their internal system is rebooted.
“One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible," Comcast said in a statement to CNBC.
It is unknown if Verizon customers, particularly in the northeast United States, have been effected by the same issue. Verizon customers in the region's most populated cities have reported outages.
It is unknown how long the widespread outage will last, though a detection map indicates the majority of the northeast United States and areas in Colorado, California, the midwest and southeast have also experienced disruption to services.
Comcast corporate representatives could not be immediately reached for comment. The company has responded on social media that service will be restored.
This story will be updated.
