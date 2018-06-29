Portraits of the Capital Gazette shooting victims

A JetBlue flight suffered a communications failure and a pilot mistakenly entered a hijack alert while taxiing for takeoff at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday evening, prompting major response from Port Authority Police and the FBI.
President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased 1st Lt. Garlin Conner, who placed himself in the line of fire on Jan. 24, 1945 during WWII. His widow, Pauline Conner, accepted the award for her husband who passed 20 years ago.
A tractor trailer carrying upwards of 5000 live chickens tipped over while attempting a u-turn in Washington state. Video from a state trooper captures the mess. It's unknown how many of the chickens died.
At a detention facility in Tornillo, TX, immigrant children are seen eating, coloring and playing soccer in this video from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released on June 21, 2018. (Video contains no audio)
A group of guerrilla art activists transformed a billboard in Emeryville, California, in the early hours of June 21, to say, “We make kids disappear,” attributing the quote to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
On Wednesday night, a group of seven boys, who appeared to be unaccompanied migrant children, arrived at New York’s La Guardia Airport from Texas amid a debate about the separation of minors from families at the United States’s border with Mexico.
Sky Frame, a Wendy's employee in Catoosa, Okla., posted video to Facebook that shows a dead mouse and mouse feces inside a bag of burger buns at the restaurant. She says management has not done anything to address a recurring mouse issue.
The U.S. Border Patrol released video of a brief tour they gave reporters inside a detention facility in McAllen, Texas, where it holds families arrested at the southern U.S. border. The video shows adult and children housed in cages.
The Department of Health and Human Resources takes an inside look at an undocumented immigrant children's shelter in Texas, the largest licensed child care facility in the nation. Note: video has no audio.