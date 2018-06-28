Man caught breaking into cars went for cop’s gun — and it didn’t end well, Mich. police say

Officers caught the suspect and an accomplice red-handed — but the suspect wasn’t going down without a fight, Michigan police said.

Early Wednesday morning, officers responded to reports of a man trying to break into cars in Shelby Township, north of Detroit. But as soon as police got to the scene, the man and his accomplice dashed from a vehicle with their flashlights, police said.

Officers and police dogs began searching the area for the suspects around 3:30 a.m., WDIV reports. Eventually, they located one of the two: Geoffrey Housewright, 23, who police said is involved in a host of other crimes in Shelby Township and beyond. Police told the TV station that Housewright was targeting vehicles that were left unlocked — and then would grab navigation systems, sunglasses and other valuables inside.

Housewright didn’t make the arrest easy, according to police.

Geoffrey Housewright. Michigan Department of Corrections

“He attempted to disarm the officer and take his gun away,” Lt. Jason Schmitter told WDIV.

That plan didn’t work out. Officers subdued Housewright and brought him into custody. Now Housewright faces several charges, including resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a police officer, authorities said.

On Thursday, Housewright was arraigned on charges of receiving or concealing stolen property.

“We’ve had frequent contact with him in the past,” Lt. William Wylie told Macomb Daily. “He’s been implicated in numerous larcenies from several other jurisdictions.”

Schmitter told WDIV that security camera footage from area homes helped peg Housewright as the suspect and catch him.

Housewright is being held on $10,000 bond, Macomb Daily reports.

Housewright has a checkered criminal past, including previous convictions for domestic violence, stolen weapons, auto theft and more, according to records reviewed by Macomb Daily.