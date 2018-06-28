People steal from the pockets of unconscious man after a sudden attack, video shows

A video shows someone knocking out another man with a sucker-punch — and then other people rifling through the victim's pockets as he lay unconscious.
The New York Police Department tweeted out surveillance footage on June 28. It alleges to show 37-year-old Fernando Levano walking down the street in University Heights, Bronx on June 18, when two men approach him, police told ABC7.
A man wearing a yellow hat forces the father of three to the ground with a punch, the video shows, and his body remains motionless on a crosswalk. Three other people are then seen going through Levano's pockets while he is unconscious.
Those people stole Levano's wallet and cellphone, police say, and the man who punched him returns to take pictures.
The video also alleges to show the original two men giving each other a high-five after their attack.
According to News12, a custodian who works at a nearby public school called 911 after seeing what happened. Levano has a fractured skull and is currently listed as critical but stable at the Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Christina Zuniga, the sister of Levano, said her brother was supposed to return home that day — and his family was left worrying.
"He never came home," she told News12 "We don't know what happened to him."
In her interview with CBS New York, Zuniga said she continues to visit the hospital to check on her brother, who struggles to open his eyes or communicate with verbal words.
"I’ve been there every day," she said, " ... and I’m always going to be there until everything goes down, he gets justice.”
Police describe both of the male suspects as hispanic and in their 20s. Both have tattoos on their right forearms, police say, while the man accused of punching Levano has another tattoo on his left forearm.
Residents of the area expressed shock that something like this could happen.
"I lived in this neighborhood for over 40 years," Marilyn Peguero told ABC7, "and it's really shocking to hear something like that."
Neighbors of Levano seemed dismayed that someone would viciously attack the man.
“He’s not that kind of person,” Gary Small told CBS New York. “That shouldn’t have happened to him.”
Comments