He found a purse with $8000, credit cards, plane tickets. Then he saw a crying woman

A shuttle driver stopped at a Dunkin' Donuts on Monday morning for coffee — and saved a woman's vacation.
Mark Trocchio, who works for TransAction Corporate Shuttles, told CBS Boston that he stopped at the breakfast shop in Cambridge, Massachusetts when he found the purse. He looked inside the purse for any identification, he said, and noticed it was filled with $8,000, airplane tickets and credit cards.
So he decided to seek out its rightful owner, according to CBS Boston. Trocchio said it's a decision he might not have made in the past, when he struggled with a dependence on drugs and alcohol.
“There was a time in my life when I would have never tried to give that back,” he told CBS Boston. “But I’m just glad I’m over that hump.”
He began to search inside the Dunkin' Donuts — and noticed a woman crying in the corner with two children, according to a blog post on TransAction Corporate Shuttles' website. He shouted out the name he found on IDs in the purse, and the woman said it was hers.
The woman told Trocchio that the plane tickets inside the purse were for her family's flight home, according to the blog post. Her family lives in Georgia and was vacationing in East Boston, her hometown, she said. The woman offered to give the shuttle driver a reward but he refused it.
The mom also told her kids that Trocchio's actions were "a good example of what being a Bostonian is all about," per his company. But the man said he just knows that awful feeling of losing your wallet.
“Mine didn’t have $8,000 in it though," he joked to CBS Boston, "mine had about $8 in it."
Trocchio didn't even tell the woman his name, according to the blog post, but she called TransAction Corporate Shuttles and offered praise for the shuttle driver. The company confirmed it was Trocchio.
CEO Cindy Frené said she is "incredibly proud" of her employee's actions.
“I’m ecstatic to hear that one of our employees did the right thing," she said in the blog post, "and exemplified our values."
In another example of a good deed, a New York couple found about $16,000 of muddy and soggy cash, jewelry, diamonds and an engagement ring buried in a safe in their backyard. Maria and Matthew Emanuel also found a note inside the safe with an address — and traced it back to neighbors.
Those neighbors said that they had been the victims of a robbery in 2011 and had their safe stolen. Police confirmed that the safe had been stolen in December 2011, ABC7 reported. The Emanuels returned everything inside.
“A couple of people asked us, ‘Why did you return it?’,” Maria Emanuel told CBS. “It wasn’t even a question. It wasn’t ours.”
