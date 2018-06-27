Killer hid stepmom’s body in a chest – and murdered a neighbor who caught on, Maryland cops say

Police found the Maryland woman lying dead on her kitchen floor on Sunday, just a day before her 62nd birthday.

The woman, Cindy Testerman, had been murdered, according to Baltimore County Police. Her killer used an edged weapon to inflict trauma to her upper body, then left the crime scene, medical examiners found. Authorities responded to Testerman’s home in Rosedale, Maryland, around 8 p.m. when the woman’s family discovered her unresponsive body.

Investigators started combing for clues, and uncovered surveillance video that implicated Ryan Michael McGuire, 32, who was staying in his stepmother’s home just across the street, police said.

And when police searched the home where McGuire was living, they uncovered something just as shocking as the neighboring crime scene: The dead body of Judy Slebzak — McGuire’s 66-year-old stepmother — was stuffed in a cedar chest.

McGuire faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the two women’s deaths, police announced Wednesday.

According to police, McGuire confessed to the murders after authorities read him his Miranda rights.

It’s possible the stepmother was dead for weeks before her body was finally found during the search. In the meantime, her stepson and suspected murderer was using Slebzak’s car to drive around and sell her belongings, police said. Then McGuire allegedly used the money to buy illegal narcotics.

But why kill both women? Testerman apparently noticed something was amiss across the street from her house, and had been quizzing McGuire about where his stepmother disappeared to, according to police.

McGuire then paid the neighbor a visit on June 23, police said. That’s when authorities suspect he murdered Testerman for starting to catch on to him.

After killing Testerman, McGuire stole even more belongings from the neighbor (including her vehicle) and then pawned them off — again using the proceeds to buy drugs, police said.

McGuire remains in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center ahead of a bail hearing, police said.