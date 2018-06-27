'You can't force me to love you,' wife screams at husband before he killed her, Colorado cops say

Just hours before Deborah De Pinto was strangled, she had told her husband she was going to leave him and that she was done loving him, according to People Crime. Now, about a week later, her husband has been charged with first-degree murder.
De Pinto, 44, was found unconscious and not breathing on June 18 in the laundry room of a mobile home park, according to a report by the Boulder County Sheriff's Department published in The Mountain-Ear. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives became suspicious of her death and arrested her 47-year-old husband, Scott Jones, as a result. He was originally charged with second-degree murder in relation to his wife's death, the release states.
But when investigators found audio evidence of Jones allegedly strangling his wife, prosecutors upgraded the charge to a first-degree murder, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.
In video surveillance, the couple was seen “angrily gesturing at each other as they walk(ed) through the office,” according to the affidavit obtained by People. They were no longer seen by the camera, but the fight in the laundry room was still heard through the audio recording.
De Pinto and Jones were fighting about their relationship, the Daily Camera reported, and De Pinto said she didn't want to be with her husband anymore.
She was heard yelling, "You can't force me to love you anymore... You make me feel terrible, get away from the door and let me leave," according to the affidavit obtained by the Daily Camera.
About 20 seconds later, De Pinto screamed twice and the sounds of a "physical struggle" are heard, according to the affidavit. The Daily Camera reported that Boulder County detectives said a man was heard saying, "You're done," while a woman yelled, "Help me!"
"It's over," a man said minutes after the woman yelled for help.
Then, about 40 minutes later, Jones is once again seen by the surveillance camera while saying "Oh my God," and pacing back and forth before leaving, the Daily Camera reported. He later came back with their son before calling 911.
The couple had two kids, ages 11 and 13, Cmdr. Mike Wagner with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department told the Mountain-Ear. The family had been temporarily staying in the trailer park, but they lived in the mountains of Western Boulder County. The kids are now with Boulder County’s Health and Human Services Department, the release states.
In an interview with detectives, Jones said he didn't have anything to do with his wife's death, People reported, but when they showed him the video, he said he "didn't mean to do it."
Jones also said he had been mad at his wife because she wouldn't sign up for CrossFit class with him and because he thought she may be having an affair, the Daily Camera reported.
An Oct. 3 hearing will determine if there's enough evidence to send Jones to a trial, according to The Associated Press.
