State’s Sherman says Haiti envoy wanted to send in U.S. military: ‘It was just a bad idea’

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pushed back Thursday against scathing criticism from Daniel Foote, the administration’s special envoy for Haiti who resigned this week, saying that she disagreed with his proposal to send U.S. troops to the country, calling it “a bad idea.”

Foote resigned after two months on the job and in his resignation letter cited “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants at the U.S. Southern border.

In an interview with McClatchy, Sherman said that policy disagreements with Foote persisted throughout his tenure and that a central dispute was whether to send U.S. military troops into Haiti after the July 7 assassination of its president and a devastating earthquake.

Foote was appointed special envoy to Haiti in the weeks after the murder and before the August 14 quake.

“Some of those proposals were harmful to our commitment to the promotion of democracy in Haiti and to free and fair elections in Haiti so the Haitian people can choose their own future. For him to say the proposals were ignored were, I’m sad to say, simply false,” Sherman said.

“You know, one of the ideas that Mr. Foote had was to send the U.S. military back to Haiti,” she continued. “I have followed Haiti since the Clinton administration, and I can tell you that sending the U.S. military into Haiti is not the answer that will solve the terrible situation that the Haitian people are currently facing. It just was a bad idea.”

Sherman said that the administration has no current plans to replace Foote. “I don’t know that we need a replacement,” she said.

Assistant Secretary for Western Hemispheric Affairs Brian Nichols will travel to Haiti next week with Juan Gonzalez, senior director for Western Hemispheric affairs at the National Security Council, she said.

A surge of Haitian migrants to the U.S. border with Mexico has overwhelmed the Department of Homeland Security in recent days. Images of border patrol agents on horseback corralling migrants shocked the public and members of the Biden administration.

Sherman said that the administration is “looking at whatever facility we need to help the Haitian people. We are totally committed to that objective.”

Disagreements between Foote and Michele Sison, the U.S. ambassador to Haiti, were well known within Port-au-Prince.

Sherman expressed support for Sison, calling her “an excellent ambassador.”

“We have tremendous faith in her and in her leadership,” she said.

Foote had said that addressing Haiti’s security challenges with armed gangs controlling large swaths of the territory was key to helping the country be able to hold elections that are acceptable to Haitians. The country’s interim leadership that took control after the death of President Jovenel Moise had requested that the Biden administration send U.S. troops, but the White House did not support the idea.

“I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately,” Foote wrote in his resignation letter. “I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life. Our policy approach to Haiti remains deeply flawed.”