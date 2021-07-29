Nation & World

Biden will meet Cuban American activists at the White House on Friday

President Joe Biden will meet with Cuban American activists at the White House on Friday to discuss the recent wave of protests throughout the island nation, an administration official told McClatchy on Thursday.

The meeting comes after thousands of Cuban Americans rallied in front of the White House to draw attention to the islandwide uprising that shook the country on July 11 and the violent crackdown on protesters that followed. Human Rights Watch and other organizations estimate that more than 500 people have been arrested.

The meeting will focus on “the historic demonstrations in Cuba and the Administration’s response, including applying new sanctions on Cuban leaders and establishing internet access for the Cuban people,” the administration official said.

Among the activists invited are L. Felice Gorordo, CEO of eMerge Americas and co-founder of Roots of Hope; Yotuel Romero, lead singer of Orishas, a Cuban hip-hop group, who was the main author of Patria y Vida, a song that has become an anthem for the protesters; Ana Sofia Pelaez, co-founder of the Miami Freedom Project; and Manny Diaz, former Miami mayor and chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing the President tomorrow and having a chance to speak with him about ways that he can continue to support the Cuban people in their struggle for freedom, and continue to hold the Cuban regime accountable,” said Gorordo.

Pelaez said she was “looking forward to the conversation.” Díaz said he was “honored” by the invitation.

Last week, Biden condemned “unequivocally … the mass detentions and sham trials” following the protests and imposed sanctions on the head of the Cuban armed forces and a special elite unit that has been deployed to suppress the demonstrations. He also said he ordered his administration to work with civil society organizations and the private sector to find ways to circumvent the regime’s internet censorship efforts.

White House officials have been meeting with leaders in the Cuban American community in the past few weeks to seek ideas on how to support the Cuban people. On Tuesday, National Security Council Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere Juan Gonzalez met with Rosa Maria Paya, the Cuban activist leading a referendum initiative named Cuba Decide.

Paya told the Miami Herald she asked the administration to put pressure on European countries and the international community to do more on Cuba and continue sanctioning government officials involved in the ongoing repression against the demonstrators.

A week after the July 11 protests, Gonzalez also held a “listening session” with several prominent Cuban Americans, including musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan and actor Andy Garcia. Díaz, Gorordo and Pelaez also attended the Zoom meeting.

Profile Image of Michael Wilner
Michael Wilner
Michael Wilner is McClatchy’s Senior National Security and White House Correspondent. A member of the White House team since 2019, he led coverage of the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. Wilner previously served as Washington bureau chief for The Jerusalem Post. He holds degrees from Claremont McKenna College and Columbia University and is a native of New York City.
Profile Image of Nora Gámez Torres
Nora Gámez Torres
Nora Gámez Torres estudió periodismo y comunicación en La Habana y Londres. Tiene un doctorado en sociología y desde el 2014 cubre temas cubanos para el Nuevo Herald y el Miami Herald. También reporta sobre la política de Estados Unidos hacia América Latina. Su trabajo ha sido reconocido con premios de Florida Society of News Editors y Society for Profesional Journalists.Nora Gámez Torres is the Cuba/U.S.-Latin American policy reporter for el Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald. She studied journalism and media and communications in Havana and London. She holds a Ph.D. in sociology from City, University of London. Her work has won awards by the Florida Society of News Editors and the Society for Professional Journalists.
