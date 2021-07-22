Biden condemns crackdown on protesters, orders sanctions against head of Cuban military

President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned “the mass detentions and sham trials” of anti-government protesters in Cuba, and ordered sanctions against the general in charge of the Cuban military and a special forces-unit involved in the violent crackdown.

“I unequivocally condemn the mass detentions and sham trials that are unjustly sentencing to prison those who dared to speak out in an effort to intimidate and threaten the Cuban people into silence,” Biden said in a statement. “The Cuban people have the same right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as all people. The United States stands with the brave Cubans who have taken to the streets to oppose 62 years of repression under a communist regime.”

General Alvaro Lopez Miera, the head of Cuba’s Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR), was added to a black list of “specially designated nationals” whose assets are frozen and cannot enter the United States.

Gen. Alvaro Lopez Miera , head of Cuba’s Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces

The administration used the Global Magnitsky Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human-rights abuse and corruption worldwide, to also sanction the Ministry of Interior’s Special Forces Unit known in Cuba as Avispas Negras, Black Wasps, which was deployed along with anti-riot police and pro-government mobs to quell the demonstrations.

The Department of Treasury said the MINFAR, which Lopez Miera leads, has played “an integral role in the repression of ongoing protests in Cuba” and its forces have arrested or “disappeared over 100 protesters in an attempt to suppress these protests.” Lopez Miera, 77, is seen as one of the most powerful generals on the island and is also a member of the Communist Party’s PolitBuro. He replaced Leopoldo Cintra Frias as head of the MINFAR ahead of the Communist Party Congress in April.

Treasury also said the Black Berets were deployed by the government to “suppress and attack demonstrators” that took part on “peaceful, pro-democratic protests in Cuba” that started on July 11 in several cities throughout the island.

Videos on social media have shown Black Berets beating the demonstrators and patrolling towns and cities to intimidate the population.

“The Cuban people are protesting for the fundamental and universal rights they deserve from their government,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “Treasury will continue to enforce its Cuba-related sanctions, including those imposed today, to support the people of Cuba in their quest for democracy and relief from the Cuban regime.”

The Trump administration had previously sanctioned the Ministry of Interior and its leader, Brigadier General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, a few days before leaving office. Cuban government officials do not usually have assets in the U.S., but Magnitsky sanctions carry a strong symbolic gesture beyond the financial aspects.

“We will continue to take action to promote accountability for the Cuban government’s human rights abuses, including through additional sanctions pursuant to Global Magnitsky, as appropriate,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

The new measures come after mounting pressure within the Cuban American community for the administration to take stronger measures in support of the protesters.

“The United States stands with the Cuban people, and therefore addressing the moment and the ongoing situation in Cuba is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration,” the White House said.

An unprecedented wave of anti-government protests on the island earlier this month forced the Administration to speed up a promised review of its Cuba policy and develop steps to support the pro-democracy uprising. President Biden said his Administration was already working with the private sector and civil society organizations to provide internet access to the Cuban people that circumvent the regime’s censorship efforts, a proposal made by several Cuban American politicians, mostly from the Republican Party.

There is also a renewed effort to work with the Organization of American States, the United Nations and international partners in condemning the repression in Cuba, the White House said.

The Administration is also reviewing its policies on remittances to Cuba to determine ways to support the people while denying funds to the Cuban government. “And we are committed to restaffing our embassy in Havana to provide consular services to Cubans and enhance our ability to engage with civil society, while ensuring the safety of U.S. diplomats serving in Cuba,” Biden said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.