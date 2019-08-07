USA Today headquarters evacuated after gun threat

USA Today headquarters was evacuated after reports of a man with a weapon Wednesday afternoon Fairfax County Police

USA Today headquarters in McLean, Virginia was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after police received a report of a man with a weapon, days after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The Fairfax County Police said they received a 911 call just before noon that a former employee of the building was in the building with a gun.

No violence has been reported as of 2:15 p.m. Police are searching the building “floor by floor” for the man, Fairfax Police Chief Edwin Roessler said in a 2 p.m. press briefing. Roessler estimated it will take several hours to fully search the building.

USA Today shares the building at 7090 Jones Branch Dr. with several other companies. A reunification center has been set up for those affected by the evacuation at the McLean Hilton.

The threat comes one day after announcement of a merger between Gannett, which owns USA Today, and GateHouse. The resulting company will be the largest newspaper chain in the country.

It also comes one day after a Florida man was arrested for threatening to open fire in a Walmart and an Illinois man was arrested for threatening to shoot up a McDonald’s “like El Paso.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.