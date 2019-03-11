Jose Canseco says ARod is cheating on JLo with his ex. Is he serious?

The ring from Alex Rodriguez was on Jennifer Lopez’s finger for barely 24 hours before Jose Canseco started stirring up all kinds of trouble.

On Sunday night, the former Oakland A’s slugger tweeted that he was watching Lopez on her show, “World of Dance.” And then he dropped a bombshell: “Little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica. Poor girl she has no idea who he really is.”

Another post said that Canseco was even with his ex-wife at her home when Rodriguez called.

In a follow-up post, Canseco went as far as to publish a phone number so that Lopez could hear all about Rodriguez’s Lothario ways.

The Las Vegas number goes to voicemail. A search by the Miami Herald indicates that the number belongs to Canseco’s pal, Morgan Strelow. She has yet to respond.

In two other tweets, Canseco challenged ARod to a boxing or MMA match “anytime you want.”

Miami filmmaker Billy Corben responded, “How about at the premiere of our new documentary SCREWBALL on March 29th?”

“Screwball” is a documentary about the 2013 Major League Baseball doping scandal, which included Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees star admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs and was suspended all of the 2014 season.

Canseco copped to using steroids throughout his baseball career and even wrote a book about it: ”Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant ‘Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big.”

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

Back to the cheating allegations: Are they true? Or is the retired athlete spouting nonsense to keep his name in the news?

Canseco did offer to take a polygraph but we have to wonder. In the past, the Cuban native who grew up in Miami has thrown down some odd theories.





Most recently, in January, the American League’s 1988 MVP received backlash after he tweeted that “aliens have been trying to teach us how to time travel but first we have to change our body composition which we are not willing to do.”

As for the alleged other woman in question: Jessica Canseco divorced Canseco 20 years ago. She lives in Los Angeles, where the ex-couple’s daughter Josie works as a Victoria’s Secret model.





According to Jessica’s Instagram, she owns a cosmetic tattoo shop in Beverly Hills. She also wrote the book “Juicy: Confessions of a Former Baseball Wife” and appeared on VH1 reality show “Hollywood Exes.”

She said in a 2012 interview with RadarOnline that Canseco, despite being her first love, was tough to be married to due to his infidelity.

“The biggest issue with Jose was his adultery,” she said. “That killed me for a long time, I blamed myself and didn’t know why he was cheating, I didn’t understand it.”

And the happy couple?

Lopez and Rodriguez have not commented on the matter. Their last mutual posts were a picture of the ring the Coral Gables resident planted on her finger in the Bahamas over the weekend. Experts estimate it is 20 carats and worth around $4.5 million.



