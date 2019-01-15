Ambulance workers and students joined anti-government demonstrations after hundreds were arrested or wounded in confrontations in Paris over the weekend. It’s the third week of the “Yellow Vest” protests that have been spurred on by a gasoline tax.
A baby orangutan at Orangutan Foundation International’s care center in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia enjoyed a sponge bath after a day in jungle school. Orangutan Foundation International Australia shared footage of Royal's bath on November 22.
Central American migrants were seen dispersing in Tijuana, Mexico, after US federal officials fired tear gas at the US-Mexico border on November 25. This video shows migrants fleeing from the border next to the Tijuana River.
The European Space Agency released footage on November 19 showing the Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) in a timelapse video. The footage was released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the launch of the first ISS module, Zarya.
McClatchy CEO Craig Forman speaks at the National Press Club about efforts to bring home Austin Tice, a McClatchy journalist who was captured covering government turmoil in Syria, Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
The New York Times reveals how one of the biggest fake news stories ever concocted — the 1984 AIDS-is-a-biological-weapon hoax — went viral in the pre-Internet era. Meet the KGB cons who invented it and the “truth squad” that quashed it. For a bit.
Lion Air Flight JT 610, carrying at least 188 people, including crew members, crashed into the Java Sea on Monday morning, October 29, shortly after it took off from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta.
Category 4 Willa is expected to blow ashore between Mazatlan and San Blas, Mexico on October 23, 2018. People in the resort city of Mazatlan made preparations. Some beaches closed along Mexico's Pacific coast.
Prince Harry told a well-wisher at the Invictus Games in Sydney that he’s hoping his and Meghan’s first born will be a girl. Harry was at a cycling event on October 21 when a woman called to him, “I hope it’s a girl.” Harry replied, “So do I.”