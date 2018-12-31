‘You pushed some fat kid in the way:’ Louis C.K. makes fun of Parkland shooting survivors

Louis C.K. wanted to stage a comeback. But leaked audio of a gig he did may derail those plans.
The besieged comedian, who admitted to sexual misconduct last year amid the #MeToo wave, made light of the Parkland shooting during a set earlier this month, according to a Tweet from comedy writer Jack Alison under the handle @hoarsewhisperer.
It is unclear how Alison got a hold of the bootleg audio that originally appeared on YouTube, but has since been deleted. The original expletive-laden video was reportedly been recorded Dec. 19 at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, New York.
“I mean he’s like an RW [right wing] comic now, he’s Milo,” Alison wrote in the caption, referring to political commentator Milo Yiannopouloas.
In the recording, Louis C.K. (real name Louis Szekely) makes fun of today’s youth and how different they are from his generation.
“They testify in front of Congress, these kids? What are they doing? You’re young! You should be crazy! You should be unhinged! Not in a suit… You’re not interesting. Because you went to a high school where kids got shot? Why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t got shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?”
He also goes on to make fun of of high school shootings in general.
“People get upset [about their deaths] because they’re young ... everyone’s going to die.”
The 51 year old’s politically incorrect rant also includes a bit on gender neutrality and children who are “retarded,” widely considered an offensive term for mentally challenged people.
