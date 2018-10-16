Spectacular SpaceX launch seen from Malibu

SpaceX made its first West Coast landing after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Base on October 7. This footage shows the launch lighting up the sky above Malibu, California. The launch sparked increased Google searches for “UFO.”
Saudi Arabia warned it will respond to any "threats" against it as its stock market plunged, after President Trump warned of "severe punishment" over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.
President Donald Trump was briefed on Hurricane Michael as it neared the Florida Panhandle with potentially catastrophic 150 mph winds on October 10, 2018. The administrator of the FEMA, Brock Long, talked about the impending danger.
Twitter user @HeyChalice recorded video of what appears to be a Houston police officer taking photos of a woman's backside while working security at the Drake & Migos tour stop on Tuesday October 2, 2018.
A North Carolina woman left her home due to flooding caused by Hurricane Florence but asked the Humane Society of Missouri’s Disaster Response Team to check on her dog that she left behind. Rescuers found the house after three tries -- and Soshe.
A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
Three astronauts, who spent 197 days on the International Space Station as part of Expedition 56, touched down in Kazakhstan on October 4. They went through “a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan," NASA said.
At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured on Oct. 2, 2018 in a suicide attack at an election rally in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. About 250 people were attending the rally in the Kama district when the explosion struck.
An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.