After being called a racial slur on a playground, a 12-year-old takes a stand against bullying

12-year-old Tarrick Walker, with his parents Marcel and Darlene Walker, are making a stand against bullying after he was called the “N-word” on the playground of his Hanford school.
By
Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

Nation & World

Turtle on the mend thanks to LEGO wheelchair

An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.

Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

National

Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service