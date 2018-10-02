Washington state vet receives Medal of Honor for saving team

At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured on Oct. 2, 2018 in a suicide attack at an election rally in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. About 250 people were attending the rally in the Kama district when the explosion struck.
An injured turtle is on the mend thanks to the hospital staff at The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland, who used LEGO bricks to create a wheelchair for it. The zoo shared the turtle’s progress on September 26 in a video on their Facebook page.
An interactive art exhibit called the loop opens at Burnett Park in Fort Worth. The exhibit, described as a "cross between a music box, a zoetrope and a railway handcar", lets visitors turn pictures into fairy tales.
The MINERVA-II1 rovers, the world’s first to land on an asteroid, transmitted images from the surface of the Ryugu asteroid on September 23. The rovers, operated by JAXA, sent images of the sun moving across the surface of Ryugu.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
A pair of deer in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, took shelter from bad weather in a building site, before becoming trapped in floodwater with no way to get out. Zoneton Fire Protection District members were able to help as seen in video on September 23.
Surveillance video captured a mountain lion walking into a motel in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted the video as an important reminder that homeowners and businesses should keep doors and windows closed to keep wildlife out.
A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.