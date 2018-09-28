A look at donated artifacts belonging to Day’s Pay B-17 bomber pilot

The family of the pilot of B-17 bomber Day’s Pay donated artifacts to Washington State University Tri-Cities Hanford History Project.
By
Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

National

Puerto Rico: The Forgotten Island

A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.

Man rides dirt bike through New York grocery store

National

Man rides dirt bike through New York grocery store

Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service