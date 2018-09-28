Watch as a free Fort Worth art exhibit lets park goers get hands on with fairy tales
An interactive art exhibit called the loop opens at Burnett Park in Fort Worth. The exhibit, described as a "cross between a music box, a zoetrope and a railway handcar", lets visitors turn pictures into fairy tales.
The MINERVA-II1 rovers, the world’s first to land on an asteroid, transmitted images from the surface of the Ryugu asteroid on September 23. The rovers, operated by JAXA, sent images of the sun moving across the surface of Ryugu.
A two-headed copperhead snake was discovered in a garden in northern Virginia, according to JD Kleopfer of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. Kleopfer said two-headed snakes normally don’t live very long in the wild.
A pair of deer in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, took shelter from bad weather in a building site, before becoming trapped in floodwater with no way to get out. Zoneton Fire Protection District members were able to help as seen in video on September 23.
Surveillance video captured a mountain lion walking into a motel in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted the video as an important reminder that homeowners and businesses should keep doors and windows closed to keep wildlife out.
A year after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico the island remains in a state of recovery. The official death toll now stands at 2,975, making Maria one of the deadliest natural disasters in U.S. history. Narration by Rita Moreno.
A mining town in New South Wales’ far west has been invaded by emus in search of food and water as the drought ravaging the state continues to intensify. In this video from June 2018, a lone emu can be seen wandering down a street in Broken Hill.
Police in Schenectady, New York, said a man was facing charges after he drove a dirt bike through a local Price Chopper grocery store on September 1. Traitin Knight, 23, who rode the bike, posted GoPro footage to his YouTube account.
The president of Poland said he'd like the U.S. to create a permanent American base in Poland that would be named Fort Trump. Trump said that he's considering the idea and that Poland has offered more than $2 billion to the U.S. to pay for it.
