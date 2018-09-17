Camel runs amok at Pittsburgh circus, injures 7

Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.
The chances of getting bit by a shark while swimming in the ocean are very, very slim. Just in case, and to hopefully ease your mind, here are a few tips from the International Shark Attack File to reduce your chances of getting bit.
Footage from a police helicopter shows a shootout between Texas State Troopers and a suspect in San Antonio on Feb. 18. The footage shows a trooper shot in the arm by Ernest Manuel Montelongo, who fled after being stopped for a traffic violation.
This tiny bear cub was found by a hiker's dog near the western North Carolina town of Saluda. A veterinarian believes that the 3-month-old, 5 pound cub had not eaten in weeks. A game warden placed the cub with a rehab center.
