Woman finds bear relaxing in hammock outside her home

This tiny bear cub was found by a hiker's dog near the western North Carolina town of Saluda. A veterinarian believes that the 3-month-old, 5 pound cub had not eaten in weeks. A game warden placed the cub with a rehab center.
Marine mammal experts urge people not to touch or pick up seal pups that may be found on beaches or shorelines, often left there to rest or wait for a mother who's hunting. Adult seals may abandon pups that have come in contact with humans.
A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.