Tiny, abandoned baby bear ‘rescued’ by black Lab during hiking trip

This tiny bear cub was found by a hiker's dog near the western North Carolina town of Saluda. A veterinarian believes that the 3-month-old, 5 pound cub had not eaten in weeks. A game warden placed the cub with a rehab center.
Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.