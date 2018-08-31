A killer whale mom teaches her calves how to hunt

A Bigg's (transient) killer whale mother was caught on video teaching her two calves how to hunt Tuesday, May 16, 2017 off San Juan Island, Washington.
Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.