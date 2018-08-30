More than 1 million children and youth are experiencing homelessness

Homelessness creates significant educational barriers or children and youth to attend and succeed in school.
Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.