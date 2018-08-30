Watch trout get dumped from a plane into a remote, high-mountain Utah lake

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.
A man who was caught wading into a river of feeding bears to capture a selfie could soon face charges. The man and three others entered a closed area of Katmai National Park in Alaska and a bear cam captured the incident.
Linda Hamlin of Albuquerque, New Mexico is used to rattlesnakes in her yard, but when a 5-footer slithered up to her back door, she "was shaking." Hamlin called the local animal control department to capture and remove the snake from her property.